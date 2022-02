We are less than 48 hours away from the start of the Daytona 500. Bubba Wallace is taking it all in as he awaits the big race with the rest of the field. Wallace is going into the Daytona 500 in 16th position from the pole. Kyle Larson took the pole and Alex Bowman will sit front row. While Wallace was hoping for a better starting position, 500 miles isn’t a short trek. So, starting up at the front isn’t necessarily the most important thing in the world. Making sure that your car makes it across the finish line is the most important part of the entire process.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO