After Georgia won a national title in 2021, the Bulldogs are a threat to challenge the Alabama dynasty in college football. Who else could join them?. Over the years, there have been very few college football dynasties. There was Miami a couple of decades ago as one of the most electric football programs ever, Nebraska was dominant back in the day, USC had its golden era, Oklahoma was there at one point, and Alabama is currently the class of college football.

