The Health and Human Services (HHS) Department will not use federal money to provide crack pipes to vulnerable communities, the Biden administration indicated on Wednesday. In a press release, Becerra and Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Dr. Rahul Gupta said the administration was "focused on using our resources smartly to reduce harm and save lives. Accordingly, no federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO