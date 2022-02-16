Fort Pierce community celebrates life of WWII vet, 100

Bagpipers aren't a common sight at your neighborhood Applebee’s.

But neither were customers like William Perrone.

"He was always positive he always looked at the bright side and he always tried to bring that to other people," said Perrone's step-grandson John Nelson.

Nelson was one of the many family members and friends present to honor Perrone’s life the way he would’ve wanted, at his favorite restaurant.

We first introduced you to the World War II veteran last year as he celebrated his 100th birthday on the same patio at the same restaurant.

And fittingly we were on deck this weekend for his celebration of life complete with full honors and a flag presentation.

Perrone died in January.

Jim Goldsmith of the Major Goldsmith Fund Inc. Charity said, "He was a part of the greatest generation as Tom Brokaw so aptly named them he stopped a madman Adolph Hitler and his cronies from a world that was going mad."

From the beaches of Normandy to the streets of Fort Pierce the Purple Heart recipient left an impression on everyone who knew him.

"Perseverance, joy, he was a man of little means but he sure as hell didn’t act like it," said Nelson.

He dedicated his life to service and had his community’s gratitude to show for it.