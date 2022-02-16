ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware couple charged with killing infant girl

By Bryna Zumer
 3 days ago
A Delaware couple has been arrested and charged with leaving their 5-month-old baby girl - whose birth was never reported - to die at their home.

Delaware State Police said Angel Toran, 22, and her fiance Ny'jier Murphy, 24, both of Magnolia, had a baby at their home in April 2021, and her birth was never reported.

The baby died at 5 months old from medical issues resulting from severe malnourishment, investigators determined. Her death was never reported to the state, and the baby was buried on the property, according to a press release.

The infant's body was exhumed on Oct. 11, 202`1, after police initially responded to the couple's mobile home Oct. 10. Murphy was seen with a Glock 19-model 9mm handgun on his hip, which he did not have a permit for carrying, police said.

Toran and Murphy were arrested Feb. 10 - Murphy allegedly after a brief struggle. Toran was arrested without incident.
Both are set to be charged with murder by abuse/neglect and related offenses.

Comments / 5

Alphonso Fountain
3d ago

THEY SHOULD BE KILLED AND BURRIED LIKE THAT POOR LITTLE GIRL. SADDD. people want to have babies and can't hear they have the baby and killing it

Reply
3
Denise Smith
3d ago

I really don't LIKE this article, but I'm really happy that 2 criminals are going to pay for starving their infant baby. Now give this baby justice.

Reply
2
