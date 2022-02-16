ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Registration begins for Brookhaven Cherry Blossom road race￼

By Sammie Purcell
 3 days ago
Registration is now open for Brookhaven’s Cherry Blossom Festival 5K and 1K races.

This year’s race will take place on March 19 at Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, according to a press release. The race will start at 7:30 a.m., and is both a fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and is a qualifier for the 2022 Peachtree Road Race.

“This race is a perfect opportunity to show your support for our partners at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst in a press release.

All runners who were registered to participate in the 2020 race, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will have had their registration automatically transferred to the 2022 race.

The race will take place ahead of the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, which is set to take place March 26-27 at Blackburn Park. The city has announced music acts like Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Anderson East, and Howie Day.

Interested runners or walkers can register online through March 14. Registration costs $25 for adults and $20 for children age 13 and under.

