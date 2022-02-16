ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent recommends mask mandates be lifted

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfZEJ_0eGTJ3KL00

Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent George Arlotto will recommend that mask mandates be lifted at Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting.

Arlotto's support for removing masks in schools comes after the Maryland Department of Health reported that more than 80 percent of eligible Anne Arundel County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maryland State Board of Education provided three pathways through which a local school system can lift the mandate. One of those is through a vote of the Board of Education after 80 percent of county’s eligible residents are vaccinated.

“Our case rate in Anne Arundel County has been below 20 for the last week and below 15 for the last five days,” Dr. Arlotto said. “I believe the appropriate move at this time is to make masks optional for all of our students and employees.”

Should the Board vote to lift the mandate, those riding on schools buses would still be required to be masked per federal regulations and those at schools on Fort George G. Meade would need to continue to follow the regulations of the post.

RELATED : Gov. Hogan calls on Maryland Board of Education to lift school mask mandates

Last week Governor Larry Hogan called for the State Board of Education to end mask mandates at schools statewide.

Carroll County's Board of Education has also voted to lift masking in schools, but that has yet to go into effect.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Anne Arundel County, MD
Education
Anne Arundel County, MD
Health
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Viewing for Harford County fallen hero

A somber moment when the casket arrives at Mountain Christian Church in Joppatowne, as Emergency Medical Technician Megan Weeks recalls her fellow EMT, Wayne Fisher, who poured himself into his work saving others and into his three children, recently sharing a story of an unlikely shot at one of their basketball games.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Masking#The Board Of Education
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy