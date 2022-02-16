ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Senior Games wrapping up in Lafayette

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkra6_0eGTIfTx00

The Acadiana District Senior Games wrapped up today at Girard Park.

The event, hosted by the Lafayette Council on Aging, is open to anyone who is at least 50 years old by December 31 of this year. It's a qualifying event for the State Senior Games.

Joan Charles, activity coordinator for the Council on Aging, said continuing activity is vital for older people.

"We don't stop exercising when we get older; we get older because we stopped exercising," she says. "That's why we have our games. And we have had a blast."

Family and friends are welcome to attend all sporting events free of charge, and there were a variety of sports offered, including badminton, basketball, dance, weight lifting, bowling, cards (including bourree), golf, horseshoes, shooting, shuffleboard, table tennis and swimming.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

