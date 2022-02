The filing deadline to run for local office this spring passed at 5 p.m. Friday, giving residents a good idea of what their May ballots will look like. The candidate lists are not official, as each year, there are often multiple withdrawals in local races throughout southern Denton County. If any town, city or school district ends up with no contested races, the entity will cancel the election.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO