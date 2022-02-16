ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

32 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

By Ross Madison
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDHQp_0eGTHp6C00

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 32 Public Indictments.

An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

RICKY LEE VANGUNDY, 39

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

CHARLES BRADY COPLEY, 46

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

CANDACE DESIREE GUICE, 33

Ecorse, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

4 CountsTrafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Designing a Vehicle with a Hidden Compartment Used to Transport a Controlled Substance

4 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

TAYLOR A. GEORGE, 29

Clarksville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

HARLEY L. DAVIS, 40

Wilmington, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

RYAN ALLEN SKAGGS, 26

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

WILLIAM R. BOWLING, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

MATTHEW R. JARRELLS, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

COREY J. WEAVER, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

CHARLES WILLIAM JACKSON, 42

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Possession of Cocaine

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

JAMES FREDRICK SHIPP, 59

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Violating a Protection Order

DAVID L. MARKWELL, 57

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

AMY R. FIELDS, 46

Beaver, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

BERNARD J. TRUETT, 41

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Endangering Children

Having Weapons while under Disability

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

BRADY JOSEPH PAULEY, 29

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

JERRY DALE SMITH, 42

Wayne, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

JONATHAN R. JEWETT, 35

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

TUESDAY ALEXANDRIA BOSTWICK, 25

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JUDD LUCAS CLEM, 39

Hamilton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Attempted Extortion

Attempted Burglary

Attempted Trespass in a Habitation

SUSAN DUNSMOOR, 65

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

SUSAN DUNSMOOR, 65

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

SUSAN ELAINE DUNSMOOR, 65

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

BRYAN K. JEWETT, 54

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

TY WILLIAM ARROWOOD, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Burglary

Escape

JAMES SCOTT MULLINS, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

Receiving Stolen Property

TERESA A. BOYLE, 55

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

Receiving Stolen Property

MARCUS KEVIN WALTON, 51

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Section 2921.38 | Harassment by an inmate

(A) No person who is confined in a detention facility, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten, or alarm another person, shall cause or attempt to cause the other person to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces, or another bodily substance by throwing the bodily substance at the other person, by expelling the bodily substance upon the other person, or in any other manner.

(B) No person, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten, or alarm a law enforcement officer, shall cause or attempt to cause the law enforcement officer to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces, or another bodily substance by throwing the bodily substance at the law enforcement officer, by expelling the bodily substance upon the law enforcement officer, or in any other manner.

(C) No person, with the knowledge that the person is a carrier of the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, is a carrier of a hepatitis virus or is infected with tuberculosis and with intent to harass, annoy, threaten, or alarm another person, shall cause or attempt to cause the other person to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces, or another bodily substance by throwing the bodily substance at the other person, by expelling the bodily substance upon the other person, or in any other manner.

(D) Whoever violates this section is guilty of harassment with a bodily substance. A violation of division (A) or (B) of this section is a felony of the fifth degree. A violation of division (C) of this section is a felony of the third degree.

JOSHUA ROBERT CONSTANT, 20

Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

DION MILTON, 35

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Harassment with a Bodily Substance

JOSEPH BISHOP, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

THADDEUS CAUSEY, 29

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

ADAN ABDULLAHI, 21

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Hit by Stolen Car that he Owns

A man in Ohio had his car stolen, and while on the phone with police to report the missing vehicle, he was hit by his own car. Joel Morton-Wilson was in the process of reporting to police that his car was missing in Columbus, thinking it had been towed, when the people who had stolen the vehicle hit him in the shoulder with the car.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hamilton, OH
City
Clarksville, OH
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
City
Otway, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lucasville, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Mcdermott, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
City
West Portsmouth, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
City
Copley Township, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana Silver Alert

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffrey Gray, a 43 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a green jacket, red and black pajamas and Under Armour sandals.
MOORESVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

Florida Scammers Charged in Illegal Asphalt Business

Florida Scammers Charged in Illegal Asphalt BusinessScreenshot. Three men are wanted in Florida for scamming multiple businesses in an illegal asphalt business. The Winter Haven businesses were coerced into paying high rates for asphalt work, and once the job was done, the owners would realize just how poor the quality of the work was.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Boston#Scioto County Prosecutor#Grand Theft
SCDNReports

Police Nab a Bank Robber

An arrest has been made in the Portsmouth Police Department for the bank robbery in downtown Portsmouth on Thursday. Christopher Taylor Wilson was arrested and charged with robbing the US Bank on Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth. Wilson wasn’t armed, according to police. After a customer made a deposit, he asked...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

How Can Scioto County Increase Adoptions?

Scioto County Commissioners stressed the importance of finding permanent homes for children in the care of Scioto County Children Services. The Commissioners approved $2 million in additional funding to help the struggling agency. As part of their appeal for more funding, the agency submitted a cost-cutting plan that included increased...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure at Kroger

A troubled man was arrested for the 58th time, this time for indecent exposure, and was once again let out of jail. Plus a pair raise a fuss at Goodwill over their face mask rule. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Troubled Man Arrested 3 Times...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigating Robbery at Planter's Bank

Providence, Ky. (Webster County) February 15, 2022 - Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detective Billy Over obtained an arrest warrant on Matthew Lee Arthur, age 28, of Dawson Springs, KY. Arthur was charged with Robbery 1st degree in reference to the robbery that occurred on April, 5, 2021, at Planter's Bank in Providence, KY. Arthur is currently incarcerated at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in Lagrange, KY, for previous unrelated convictions. The investigation remains ongoing.
PROVIDENCE, KY
SCDNReports

Intoxicated Man Injured After Passing Out at Kroger

A troubled man was injured after passing out and hitting his head at Kroger and a stolen car turns up on Linden Avenue. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Suspicious Activity. Just after midnight, a Gallia Street resident said she spotted someone in the yard of...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed in Car Crash

Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a two-vehicle crash in Franklin, County, Indiana that resulted in the death of a Winchester, Ohio man. The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley indicated that at approximately 8:00 am this morning, a 2009 Honda passenger car being driven by Elvis E. Faul, age 42, Winchester, Ohio was traveling eastbound in the 9000 Block of US 52, south of Brookville, Indiana.
WINCHESTER, OH
SCDNReports

Parolee Overdoses at Iron Body Fitness

A parolee overdosed at a local gym and a man took a leak in front of a crowd on 10th Street. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Officers responded to Aldi Foods on Gallia for a report of a man who had been barred from the property in the parking lot.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
105K+
Followers
4K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy