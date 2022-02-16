32 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 32 Public Indictments.

An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

RICKY LEE VANGUNDY, 39

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

CHARLES BRADY COPLEY, 46

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

CANDACE DESIREE GUICE, 33

Ecorse, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

4 CountsTrafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Designing a Vehicle with a Hidden Compartment Used to Transport a Controlled Substance

4 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

TAYLOR A. GEORGE, 29

Clarksville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

HARLEY L. DAVIS, 40

Wilmington, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

RYAN ALLEN SKAGGS, 26

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

WILLIAM R. BOWLING, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

MATTHEW R. JARRELLS, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

COREY J. WEAVER, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

CHARLES WILLIAM JACKSON, 42

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Possession of Cocaine

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

JAMES FREDRICK SHIPP, 59

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Violating a Protection Order

DAVID L. MARKWELL, 57

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

AMY R. FIELDS, 46

Beaver, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

BERNARD J. TRUETT, 41

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Endangering Children

Having Weapons while under Disability

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

BRADY JOSEPH PAULEY, 29

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

JERRY DALE SMITH, 42

Wayne, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

JONATHAN R. JEWETT, 35

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

TUESDAY ALEXANDRIA BOSTWICK, 25

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JUDD LUCAS CLEM, 39

Hamilton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Attempted Extortion

Attempted Burglary

Attempted Trespass in a Habitation

SUSAN DUNSMOOR, 65

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

SUSAN DUNSMOOR, 65

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

SUSAN ELAINE DUNSMOOR, 65

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

BRYAN K. JEWETT, 54

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

TY WILLIAM ARROWOOD, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Burglary

Escape

JAMES SCOTT MULLINS, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

Receiving Stolen Property

TERESA A. BOYLE, 55

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

Receiving Stolen Property

MARCUS KEVIN WALTON, 51

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Section 2921.38 | Harassment by an inmate

(A) No person who is confined in a detention facility, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten, or alarm another person, shall cause or attempt to cause the other person to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces, or another bodily substance by throwing the bodily substance at the other person, by expelling the bodily substance upon the other person, or in any other manner.

(B) No person, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten, or alarm a law enforcement officer, shall cause or attempt to cause the law enforcement officer to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces, or another bodily substance by throwing the bodily substance at the law enforcement officer, by expelling the bodily substance upon the law enforcement officer, or in any other manner.

(C) No person, with the knowledge that the person is a carrier of the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, is a carrier of a hepatitis virus or is infected with tuberculosis and with intent to harass, annoy, threaten, or alarm another person, shall cause or attempt to cause the other person to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces, or another bodily substance by throwing the bodily substance at the other person, by expelling the bodily substance upon the other person, or in any other manner.

(D) Whoever violates this section is guilty of harassment with a bodily substance. A violation of division (A) or (B) of this section is a felony of the fifth degree. A violation of division (C) of this section is a felony of the third degree.

JOSHUA ROBERT CONSTANT, 20

Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

DION MILTON, 35

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Harassment with a Bodily Substance

JOSEPH BISHOP, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

THADDEUS CAUSEY, 29

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

ADAN ABDULLAHI, 21

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance