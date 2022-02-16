ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Over 4,000 acres of wildfires burn in Mississippi

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kubG_0eGTH9YH00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) reported 88 wildfires have burned 4,714 acres across Mississippi as of Wednesday, February 16.

NWS reported one wildfire in Rankin County near the Pearl River has reached up to 1,000 acres in size. Other wildfires are still ongoing.

Which MS counties are under a burn ban?

MFC officials said gusty winds and dry conditions are causing favorable conditions for wildfires. Officials are encouraging Mississippians to avoid burning, not dispose of cigarettes on the ground and avoid letting trailer chains drag on the highway.

Click here to view active wildfires.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson goes virtual for Friday due to power outage

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A power outage from Thursday’s storms affected Velma Jackson High School in Madison County on Friday, February 18. Leaders with the Madison County School District announced the high school will transition to distance learning for Friday. All other MCS campuses will operate as usual with in-person school.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New lanes open to traffic on HWY 49 in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will open newly completed lanes of Highway 49 to traffic at 8:00 p.m. in Rankin County on Saturday, February 19. Traffic will be moved to new inside lanes on northbound Highway 49. The change will be made from Old Highway 49 to MS 469 […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 people hurt after drugstore wall collapses in Mississippi

MACON, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a building collapsed in Mississippi, authorities said. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the people were in a drugstore Thursday at about 5 p.m. when the wall caved in, WCBI-TV reported. Their conditions are currently unknown. Neither of the people injured were identified. […]
MACON, MS
WJTV 12

Blood drive to be held in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Natchez will host a blood drive on Monday, February 21. The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside the Bloodmobile at the Merit Health Natchez employee parking lot. You are eligible to donate if you’re 14 days symptom-free after having COVID-19. Click here to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Rankin County, MS
Government
County
Rankin County, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Grants could lead to commercial air service in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Natchez-Adams County Airport said they’re working to secure grants for improvements of the facility and to secure a commercial airline. The Natchez Democrat reported Natchez-Adams County Airport Director Richard Nelson is preparing a grant application through the U.S. Commerce Department. “It’s a $1 million grant, which requires a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

1,190 new coronavirus cases, 46 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,190 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February17. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 785,528 with 11,836 deaths. Cumulative Cases and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Redistricting map approved in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the redistricting map. The Northside Sun reported the following changes included in the plan: The St. Catherine’s and Cotton Road area were moved from District 3 to District 1. The unincorporated area south of Gluckstadt was moved from District 1 to District 2. […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Mississippians
WJTV 12

Jackson gives Convention Center $570K for utility bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved $570,000 for the Capitol City Convention Center. The Northside Sun reported the funding will go toward the facility’s utility bills and other expenses for the remaining fiscal year. Council President Virgi Lindsay said the funds will come from the American Rescue Plan and not the city’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson woman celebrates 102nd birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends gathered to celebrate a local woman’s monumental birthday. Doris Covington turned 102 on Saturday, February 19. Originally from Lexington, she moved to Jackson 22 years ago to be closer to her family. Covington has 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. In her youth, she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana trial delayed for man also charged in Mississippi

MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prosecutor says a murder trial has been delayed while a defense attorney tries to discredit a piece of evidence. Quinton Tellis, now 33, was indicted in May 2019 in the 2015 stabbing death of Meing-Chen Hsiao. Hsiao, who had recently gradated from the University of Louisiana Monroe, was found […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

New procedure to correct cataracts offered in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An eye doctor in the Jackson metro is offering a groundbreaking new treatment to correct your cataracts. Opthamologist and surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell of the eye group of Mississippi discussed the new treatment for cataracts. Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell: For many, many years, as patients develop cataracts, the lens in their eye starts […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WJTV 12

Two wanted in connection to Jackson fatal shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a second man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting. Police said the shooting on Clinton Boulevard […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Runners prepare for Mississippi Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers and participants are gearing up for the annual Mississippi Blues Marathon. People from across the United States are expected to participate in the event. They will be able to run the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or marathon relay while listening to live music from local artists. “I’m very excited to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Driver ejected from car, dies in Rankin Co. crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver died after being ejected from a car in Rankin County on Friday, February 18. Rankin County deputies arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. on Shell Oil Road. A Chevy Impala appeared to have left the road and flipped. The driver had been ejected from the car and […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo Co. correctional officer charged for contraband

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility correctional officer was arrested and charged with bringing contraband into the jail. The Yazoo Herald reported Luis Robbins was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility and conspiring to commit a crime. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department’s Simon Stubblefield said Robbins was caught on […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Janus, former Mississippi lawmaker, dies of cancer at 55

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009. He stepped down to become city manager […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Byram neighbors to receive free tablets

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram leaders announced free tablets will be given to neighbors while supplies last. To qualify, neighbors must receive one of the following: SNAP Medicaid Supplemental Security Income Federal Public Housing Assistance Tribally-Administered Temporary Assistance of Needy Families Food Distribution Program Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance There will be an $11 […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Free health screenings available in Jackson for BHM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Mt. Zion M.B. Church will host free health screenings for Black History Month on Saturday, February 26. The following services and counseling topics will be provided for free: Home COVID test kits Blood pressure test Glucose test Cholesterol test Body Mass Index test HIV/STD Substance Abuse High-risk sexual behaviors Hepatitis […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Coast Guard suspends cruise ship passenger search

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Coast Guard announced Thursday that it was suspending its search for a missing cruise ship passenger 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The passenger, identified only as an African American female, reportedly jumped overboard the 13-deck Carnival Valor, which was returning to New Orleans from its five-day voyage to […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy