Rayfoto Native 1080p 9500LM Bluetooth WiFi Projector $99.99

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 3 days ago

Amazon has the Rayfoto Native 1080p 9500LM Bluetooth WiFi Projector for a...

www.techbargains.com

GeekyGadgets

DUEX Max dual screen laptop HD 1080p monitor just $189

If you would like to add extra desktop space to your laptop you may be interested in the DUEX Max. A large HD laptop monitor that can transform your single screen laptop into a dual screen workstation. Featuring a magnetic connection system the latest DUEX Max dual screen laptop monitor is now lighter and slimmer and available in 4 new colours with multiple display modes.
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

Turn Any Room Into A Theater With This Portable Projector

Streaming services are offered for nearly every surface. Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, FUBO TV, the list goes on. Portable access to watch whatever you desire has been a game-changer. You can now take your favorite shows and movies on the go with you, whether that’s on the airplane, the subway, or on road trips.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung The Freestyle projector (2022) review

Sporting a setup process which has you up and running in minutes, Samsung's The Freestyle projector offers an ease of use that's truly extraordinary. Along with its built-in smart features and auto-levelling capability, The Freestyle also offers impressive picture and audio quality. It's clear that Samsung intends to bring portable projectors into the mainstream with The Freestyle, and we do believe it could be the device which finally cracks the market.
ELECTRONICS
#Wifi#1080p#Rayfoto Native#Bluetooth Wifi Projector
GeekyGadgets

How to use WiFi calling on Android

We previously published a guide on how to set up WiFi Calling on the iPhone, this guide is designed to show you how to use WiFi calling on Android. WiFi calling is a great feature that lets you make calls over WiFi on your Android smartphone instead of your cellular network. This can be a useful feature and may help when you have access to WiFi but have a poor cellular signal.
CELL PHONES
INFORUM

Arvig launches WiFi 6 networkwide

PERHAM, Minn. — Arvig has successfully completed an equipment upgrade that makes its network fully compatible with WiFi 6, the latest generation of mobile connectivity. WiFi 6—which uses the updated 802.11ax standard—targets an increase in throughput of as much as 40% for supported wireless devices and is backwards compatible with previous generations.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Best projectors for the ultimate movie night

As much as I love getting dressed up, and checking out the latest bars and restaurants that are considered ‘trendy’, with my friends on a Saturday night…there’s something about a cozy movie night that I simply cannot resist! Nibbling on popcorn, sipping on some red wine, while watching my favorite Netflix movie – sounds like the ideal weekend plan to me. Whether it’s a rom-com with bae or a horror movie with my girlfriends – I’m always up for a great movie night. But what makes a great movie night truly great – the ideal projector! There are tons of projectors on the market, each one promising immense innovation, top-notch functionality, and sleek looks. Picking a projector to meet your movie-watching needs can be a bit intimidating – hence we’ve curated a collection of innovative yet handy projector designs that promise to provide you with the ultimate movie night. From an FHD projector that lets you watch Netflix on a massive 200-inch display to a portable tripod-inspired projector – these projectors are all you need to watch your favorite movies on the big screen comfortably at home!
ELECTRONICS

