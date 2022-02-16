ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First ‘zero-proof’ bar to open in Portland

By Joelle Jones
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWBS6_0eGTGOJc00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sober locals looking for a social experience now have a new experimental option on the horizon, as Suckerpunch announced it will open Portland’s first pop-up non-alcoholic bar Feb. 22.

Since 2020, the Portland-based bar and retail company has cornered a unique market by producing zero-proof (non-alcoholic) cocktail events and cocktail kits .

In a recent release, Suckerpunch credited the newest extension in the company’s legacy to the growing popularity of its past events saying, “after the success and feedback from popular pop-up events, Suckerpunch will offer the unique experience of a set tasting of three cocktails with a dessert pairing. Cocktails will be seasonally-inspired, rotating regularly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1RaN_0eGTGOJc00
Suckerpunch Preview Event, Feb. 2020 (Credit Suckerpunch/Carly Diaz)

According to the Suckerpunch website, the unique pop-up experience will be a placeholder, as the company looks to open a permanent establishment in near future.

“As the Suckerpunch team works to open their permanent location later this year, this ‘experimental’ pop-up space will be Portland’s first full-service zero-proof cocktail bar,” the company stated. “A curated retail experience will also be added to the space this spring.”

Reservations for the cocktail bar will be available to the public via Resy , Tuesday, February 22nd at 3 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccH1X_0eGTGOJc00
Suckerpunch Preview Event, Feb. 2020 (Credit Suckerpunch/Carly Diaz)

The innovative bar is slated to be open every Thursday through Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Goat Blocks in SE Portland.

“After months of hard work, we’re excited to finally bring a dedicated zero-proof bar to Portland,” Owner Andy McMillan said. “We’ll be using our pop-up to develop recipes, experiment with service, and host tastings and events.”

He continued, “Whether you’re sober, curious, or just taking a night off, we look forward to finally welcoming you in.”

Comments / 8

Churchman
3d ago

think! in the 80's they were calledjuice bars!! THINK?? do YOU seeany of those around???

Reply
5
 

Summer concert series called PDX Live launches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking ahead to warmer weather –starting this summer, Portland’s Living Room will be hosting a series of live concerts! The series called PDX Live will kick off on June 17 at Pioneer Courthouse Square, and wait till you hear the lineup! AM Extra got a preview of the event from Theresa […]
PORTLAND, OR
