First ‘zero-proof’ bar to open in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sober locals looking for a social experience now have a new experimental option on the horizon, as Suckerpunch announced it will open Portland’s first pop-up non-alcoholic bar Feb. 22.

Since 2020, the Portland-based bar and retail company has cornered a unique market by producing zero-proof (non-alcoholic) cocktail events and cocktail kits .

In a recent release, Suckerpunch credited the newest extension in the company’s legacy to the growing popularity of its past events saying, “after the success and feedback from popular pop-up events, Suckerpunch will offer the unique experience of a set tasting of three cocktails with a dessert pairing. Cocktails will be seasonally-inspired, rotating regularly.”

Suckerpunch Preview Event, Feb. 2020 (Credit Suckerpunch/Carly Diaz)

According to the Suckerpunch website, the unique pop-up experience will be a placeholder, as the company looks to open a permanent establishment in near future.

“As the Suckerpunch team works to open their permanent location later this year, this ‘experimental’ pop-up space will be Portland’s first full-service zero-proof cocktail bar,” the company stated. “A curated retail experience will also be added to the space this spring.”

Reservations for the cocktail bar will be available to the public via Resy , Tuesday, February 22nd at 3 p.m.

The innovative bar is slated to be open every Thursday through Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Goat Blocks in SE Portland.

“After months of hard work, we’re excited to finally bring a dedicated zero-proof bar to Portland,” Owner Andy McMillan said. “We’ll be using our pop-up to develop recipes, experiment with service, and host tastings and events.”

He continued, “Whether you’re sober, curious, or just taking a night off, we look forward to finally welcoming you in.”

