Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Part of the beauty of national parks is that they’re wild spaces: The guardrails, liability issues, and for-your-own-good-protections of everyday modern life are mostly absent. Instead, visitors can decide what their own comfort level is with isolation, heights, weather, and more. But the flip side to that freedom is that accidents do occasionally happen. For adventure-loving hikers, understanding those accidents is the first step to making sure they don’t become a statistic themselves.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO