NHL Wednesday bets: Games to target for goals

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Last night was an awesome one for our team total spots, going 3-0 on the evening. It's a fresh day in the NHL, and with only four games, pickings get a bit slim.

The key here is to respect the process that has gotten us these wins. As such, I have only two games that I feel good about.

Instead of taking them straight tonight, I parlayed these totals at one goal less into a bankroll builder at +111 odds on DraftKings.

I recommended this as a potential strategy yesterday if you don't like taking the totals straight.

The two games both should see three-plus goals, but given my slight hesitation to get to four, I'm switching up the approach.

This isn't a shift in strategy moving forward, just the situation that tonight calls for.

The Parlay: Minnesota over 2.5 total goals, Carolina over 2.5 total goals (+111 on DraftKings)

Let me explain each spot and my favorite goal scorers for each team.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild are back in Winnipeg for the second time in eight days. You may remember that one, a surprise shutout loss for Minnesota, its first of the season.

I'm not scared by that and in fact am excited that Minnesota will play with extra ferocity to get right against Winnipeg.

In the two prior games against the Jets this season, the Wild scored seven and six goals, so I like them to get to three here.

Minnesota is averaging 3.4 goals per game in its last five on the road, 12th-most in the league. Meanwhile, Winnipeg is allowing 3.5 goals in its last 10 at home, the 10th-highest mark.

There's also a power-play edge to Minnesota in this one that should help the Wild get to three-plus goals tonight.

By all means, consider their standard over on DraftKings, which is +110 at over 3.5 goals.

Favorite Goal-Scorer: Matthew Boldy

Boldy is coming off a monster game, registering a hat trick on Monday night. Boldy now has a goal in three of his last seven games.

What I like about Boldy here is the shot volume he's operating with and his involvement on the Wild's top power-play line.

I'll take a stab here on a guy with real solid odds.

Goal odds: +330 (DK)

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina is in a really good spot for goals tonight. The Hurricanes are averaging the seventh-most goals per game at home in both their last ten and five, with a steady 3.6 average in both splits.

They get Florida tonight, playing its first game since Feb. 1. The Panthers have allowed 3.6 goals per game in their past five on the road, which is the fifth-most in the NHL.

That's solid intersection, and this is my favorite spot for power-play scoring tonight.

Carolina owns the 13th-best power-play scoring rate, while Florida averages the ninth-most penalties per game and has the eighth-worst penalty kill.

All in all, it's a great game to target for points, goals, shots and a team total.

I'm OK with taking this total at over 3.5 at +110 on DraftKings. I'm just opting for a safer floor tonight.

Favorite Goal-Scorer: Teuvo Teravainen

We opt for value again in Teuvo Teravainen. Teravainen hasn't scored at home in four games. His last goal just so happened to be against this same Florida team, which helps our cause.

You know what else? It was a power-play goal. Teravainen is on Carolina's top power-play line in my favorite spot of the night for that type of scoring.

Despite the lack of goals, you'll be hard-pressed to find better points production at home than with Teravainen. He has at least one point in 10 of his last 11 at home.

We'll load him to score at very solid odds.

Goal odds: +265 (DK)

Closing Thoughts

Approach these spots how you feel most comfortable. You can play around with a few points parlays or take a goal scorer from each team that differs from my favorites.

You can also opt for more value and take each team total at the standard 3.5.

I like the over 2.5 path for me tonight at +111. I'll also be parlaying my two favorites from above on DraftKings at juicy +1469 odds. We need only two legs tonight. Let's win one!

Enjoy the evening.