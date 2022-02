Dying Light 2 just recently released, and like any new game with online capabilities it's had a problem or two with some of its online features. The game's developer and publisher, Techland, acknowledged some of those issues shortly after launch which included a commitment that "disconnects in co-op mode" and other problems were on the top of the creators' to-do lists. At least one platform has already gotten an update this weekend to improve the situation with more updates presumably on the way for others soon to address the rest of the issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO