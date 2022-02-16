ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Gave Kate the ‘Most Romantic’ Gift For Valentine’s Day—Here’s How He ‘Surprised’ Her

By Jenzia Burgos
 3 days ago
Even after 10 years of marriage, these two know how to keep the romance alive! Case in point? Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Valentine’s Day celebration. This year, the couple made sure to spend some quality time together—and there were even some special presents involved.

Prince William, 39, had a sweet surprise in store for his wife. “William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” a source told Us Weekly on February 16, 2022. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.” In addition to the Duke of Cambridge’s heartfelt gift for his wife, Duchess Kate also received “handmade Valentine’s cards” from their kids, according to Us Weekly’s source. The couple—who tied the knot in 2011 after eight years of dating—now share three children : Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

As for how they celebrated the romantic holiday, the Queen’s grandson and his wife kept things pretty low-key. After being together for 20 years, they tend to keep things less “extravagant” on Valentine’s Day—but that doesn’t mean their celebration was any less enjoyable. According to Us Weekly’s insider, it’s all about enjoying life’s “simple” pleasures for this couple.

“William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the source told the site. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”

This echoes what sources previously told Us Weekly back in January 2022, when Duchess Kate celebrated a milestone birthday and joined her sister-in-law Meghan Markle in turning 40—though she did celebrate differently than the Duchess of Sussex.

“We saw how Meghan conducted herself for her 40th,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly at the time. “Meghan, of course, did that video where she had her new, let’s say initiative, announced where she was trying to help people or to get back into work after many people had lost their jobs with COVID through mentoring,” he said, referencing Meghan’s 40X40 charitable campaign launched under her and Harry’s Archewell Foundation .

Duchess Kate, for her part, celebrated her 40th a bit more subtly. According to Sacerdoti, the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday celebration was “a lot lower key,” as she spent the day at home with William and the kids.

An American Brit
3d ago

They are the cutest couple. Love seeing them. So normal and down to earth, very relateable

