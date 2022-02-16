MDE expands Licensure Call Center to better assist educators

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) expanded its Licensure Call Center February 1, with longer hours and additional customer service representatives to better assist prospective and current educators.

The Licensure Call Center now has 15 representatives available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays to assist educators seeking information or inquiring about the status of a licensure application. The MDE began onboarding the new representatives January 5.

The State Board of Education (SBE) approved a $1.8 million contract with a staffing agency at the December 16, 2021 board meeting to hire the customer service representatives. The contract term is from December 29, 2021 through September 30, 2024. The MDE is using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) and ESSER II funds to pay the agency.

The phone number to the Licensure Call Center is (601) 359-3483.

