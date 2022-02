A teacher is accused of secretly filming co-workers with a hidden camera in an Upstate New York middle school bathroom. WKTV reports Patrick Morgan, 57, of Frankfort, has been arrested and charged with 22 counts of unlawful surveillance after a camera was discovered in the staff restroom at Sand Creek Middle School in Colonie. Police said the camera was disguised as a phone charger and was regularly removed by Morgan to download images and videos to computers and storage devices at his home.

COLONIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO