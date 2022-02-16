COVID-19: Taylor County adds 100 cases Tuesday; vaccination clinic scheduled for Feb. 24

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Wednesday reported COVID-19 data for Tuesday, including 100 new cases.

Of the new cases, 33 were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction tests.

Active cases Tuesday totaled 3,196 (1,162 PCR cases and 2,034 based on antigen tests), down from 3,536 reported Monday and 5,401 the week previous.

Vaccine clinic coming up

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 5 and older will be open 1-5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Betty Hardwick Center, 2616 S. Clack St.

Registration is available at abilenetx.gov/vaccineschedule, but walk-ins will be accepted. Participants who have received at least one dose of the vaccine should bring their vaccination card.

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Tuesday data - most recent update available): New cases, 100; PCR cases, 12,597; active PCR cases, 1,162; total antigen probable cases, 20,361; total active antigen cases, 2,034; total PCR recoveries, 11,741; total antigen recoveries, 17,997; Total deaths, 618.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only)

SELECT PRISONS (Tuesday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 19; Inmate cases – active, 4, medical isolation, 5.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 14; Inmate cases – active, 7, medical isolation, 7.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 57; Inmate cases – active, 28, medical isolation, 28.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 57; Inmate cases – active, 5, medical isolation, 5.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 30; Inmate cases – active, 4, medical isolation, 4.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 33; Inmate cases – active, 1, medical isolation, 1.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Abilene ISD: Reported Wednesday morning no new cases in the previous 24 hours, with active cases totaling 19 (14 students, five staff), compared to 20 active cases reported Tuesday. Since Aug. 3, the district has reported 3,155 cases (2,283 students, 872 staff).

Wylie ISD: Reported Wednesday three new cases (two students, one staff), with six active cases, three more than reported Tuesday.

New cases by campus: one student at West Junior High, one student at East Elementary and one staff at West Early Childhood.