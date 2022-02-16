ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My sister was told she was just suffering chest infections – now she’s gone and her 7 kids are heartbroken

By Terri-Ann Williams
 2 days ago
A HEARTBROKEN woman has urged people to take chest infections seriously after her sister died from lung cancer.

Mum-of-seven Kelly Chick had repeatedly gone to the doctors with chest infections and a cough, her sister Amanda Rutter said.

Kelly Chick was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2020 after suffering with a cough and chest infections Credit: GoFundMe
Sadly, Kelly died on February 7 and leaves behind her children Ashley aged 21, Liam aged 19, Megan 17, Lauran, 13, Leah 11, Tyler aged 10 and seven-year-old Lily Credit: GoFundMe

In February 2020, Kelly, who had been just 37 at the time, was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Around 47,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with lung cancer every year in the UK.

In the first stages of the illness there are usually no symptoms and these only usually become visible in the later stages.

Last month experts at Cancer Research UK said that urgent action is needed and that people with symptoms of lung cancer should come forward.

The charity said that since the pandemic, the number of people seeing specialists for the cancer is 10 per cent lower than expected.

Now Amanda is urging people to come forward and get checked out if they have symptoms after her beloved sister died from the illness on February 7.

Kelly, who lived in Evesham, West Midlands with her family, leaves behind her seven children, Ashley aged 21, Liam aged 19, Megan 17, Lauran, 13, Leah 11, Tyler aged 10 and seven-year-old Lily.

Amanda said the whole family has been left devastated and that Kelly's children are heartbroken.

She said that Kelly had 'lived for her children' and had wanted to give them the best life possible.

Amanda is now urging young people in particular to ask for a lung scan if they get repeated chest infections.

The 5 lung cancer symptoms you must never ignore

For most people, symptoms won't show up until the later stages of cancer, but here's what you should be looking out for:

  1. Coughing up blood
  2. Hoarse voice
  3. Shortness of breath
  4. Losing weight
  5. Shape of your fingernails

"My sister was suffering from chest infections for quite some time and just went away from the doctors and took antibiotics.

"I think there needs to be more awareness about this. My sister was very young to have lung cancer being diagnosed at just 37.

"People who do get chest infections must be adamant that they have a lung scan. They must ask their doctor. If my sister had done this then she may have been here today. She fought a brave battle for two years", she told BirminghamLive.

Amanda said that her sister did smoke, but that she was still 'clearly very young' to get lung cancer.

She explained that when Kelly first went in for treatment, she had stood out for being so young.

In order to honour her sister and to set up a trust fund for her nieces and nephews, Amanda set up a GoFundMe page for Kelly's children.

