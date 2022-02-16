ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Watch Now: Double-check travel insurance before going on a cruise

By Stringr
Martinsville Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith travel restrictions changing regularly, cruisers are being urged to...

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Here are the COVID travel rules for international trips

Should I stay or should I go now? That’s the conundrum for people longing to travel internationally. Plans to take at least one vacation with family and friends in the next six months is a priority for more than 4 in 5 people, according to Expedia. Roughly half of millennials (49%) and Gen Z (47%) are likely to travel internationally or already have an international trip booked.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Delta Is Experimenting with Free Checked Bags to Speed Up the Boarding Process

Ever feel like the plane boarding process takes forever? Well, it just might be because everyone and their mom boarding the plane is struggling to shove their overstuffed carry-on luggage into the overhead bins. I mean, it makes sense. Who wants to pay for their flight, plus an additional $35 (or more) to check a bag? Delta Air Lines is launching an experiment to see if free checked bags could speed up the boarding process.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

CDC Lowers Cruise Travel Warning to Level 3

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered the COVID-19 warning for cruise travel today, February 15, 2022, dropping from the Level 4 “Very High” to Level 3 “High” indicating gaining confidence in the cruise industry’s health and safety protocols. This is spectacular...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Double Check#Insurance Policies#Cruise
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
cntraveler.com

5 Changes in Air Travel That Flight Attendants Are Looking Forward to This Year

Over the past two years, we’ve witnessed how resilient air travel and, especially, air travel employees can be. At the start of March 2020, everything was operating as usual—the next week saw huge changes like gutted flight schedules, with crew furloughs on the horizon. For passengers the flying experience changed as well, with in-flight service offerings removed and a federal mask mandate implemented.
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

JetBlue’s $22 Flights Are Back Today

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This article has been updated with new information since its original publish date. It’s JetBlue’s birthday and they’re celebrating—big time—while travelers are...
RETAIL
Popculture

Southwest Airlines Brings Back Much-Demanded Food Service

Southwest Airlines is making a change that passengers will want to celebrate the next time they take to the skies. The airline had removed alcohol options from flights in March 2020 due to the pandemic, but soon beer, wine and hard liquor will be revived on flights. Not everybody is happy about the decision, though.
DRINKS
Popculture

American Airlines Making Big Change to Flights That Will Make Customers Very Happy

Although the coronavirus pandemic has inspired changes to American life that could be sticking around for a long time, American Airlines is reversing at least one change. The airline is bringing back hot meal service for first-class passengers on flights three-and-a-half hours or longer. The service will return on Feb. 16 and will include an all-new menu.
INDUSTRY
KHON2

Alaska Airlines announces $49 flight subscription service

(NEXSTAR) – It’s a service that might have been unthinkable for many at the height of the pandemic, but on Wednesday Alaska Airlines announced that they will be launching a flat fee-based subscription service. While we gladly hand over money monthly to stream movies or buy clothes, will...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

American Airlines Just Announced When It's Bringing Back Hot-Meal Service

Given that American Airlines has prided themselves on giving their passengers the best of everything, the return of hot-meal service will make some passengers more satisfied on their next trip. While The Points Guy reports that the enticing aroma of warm nuts will return on February 16, 2022, not all passengers will receive a multi-course airline meal. The change in food menu is for "domestic first-class passengers" who are traveling "on flights longer than 1,500 miles." Unfortunately for those travelers on the other side of the curtain, the bag of pretzels will have to satisfy for a little longer.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy