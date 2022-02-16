Watch Now: Double-check travel insurance before going on a cruise

Given that American Airlines has prided themselves on giving their passengers the best of everything, the return of hot-meal service will make some passengers more satisfied on their next trip. While The Points Guy reports that the enticing aroma of warm nuts will return on February 16, 2022, not all passengers will receive a multi-course airline meal. The change in food menu is for "domestic first-class passengers" who are traveling "on flights longer than 1,500 miles." Unfortunately for those travelers on the other side of the curtain, the bag of pretzels will have to satisfy for a little longer.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO