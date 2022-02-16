Storm Dudley: Cardiff trains delayed by trampoline on tracks

Another named storm is heading for the UK this week. After Storm Dudley brought disruption on Wednesday, Storm Eunice is expected to arrive on Friday. It will be the fifth named storm of the 2021-22 UK season. Storms are named to alert the public to a heightened risk of severe...
Many schools will shut and all trains cancelled on Friday as Storm Eunice is forecast to batter the country. A "very rare" red warning has been issued for parts of Wales with winds in excess of 90mph expected. People have been warned to stay indoors due to "significant danger to...
Travel disruption and power cuts are continuing across parts of the UK, as the country braces itself for a second storm. Storm Dudley left thousands of people in north-east England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire without power. In Scotland, all trains were cancelled on Wednesday evening but most lines were...
This is the scary moment a plane struggled to land safely at Heathrow as Storm Eunice led to flights, ferries and trains being cancelled across the UK. Two of the most severe red weather alerts from the Met Office are in force in London and southern England as winds of up to 122mph have been recorded so far today. The powerful storm, the second to hit the UK in three days, has led to travel chaos across the road and rail network as well as ferry services and airports. Dozens of flights have been cancelled at...
Storm Eunice has been declared a major incident by authorities in the southwest of England as police warned it was likely two major river crossings would be closed due to high winds.Stormy conditions across the south and west are expected to cause disruption and even “danger to life” on Friday, the Met Office said.Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum – a multi-agency group that includes emergency services, the NHS and the Environment Agency – declared a major incident “due to the potential for severe disruption”.The area’s police force said as a result of forecast winds of 90mph, it was...
As Storm Eunice batters the walls of my flat in South London, I’m taking solace in the fact that I don’t have to do anything difficult like land a plane on a day like today. So naturally I, along with roughly 180,000 other people, have been gripped by a live stream from London’s Heathrow airport, where Big Jet TV is using a Panasonic HC-VX1 with 24x zoom to show the difficulties pilots are facing as they come in to land against gale-force winds.
Travel disruption and power cuts have been reported as Storm Dudley brought heavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland. Hundreds of households, particularly in counties Londonderry and Armagh, lost power but most were restored quickly. It was the first of two storms to hit the UK and Ireland this...
Northern Ireland is set to be battered by two storms in the coming week. A series of weather warnings have been issued ahead of Storm Dudley on Wednesday. Yellow warnings come into force from 15:00 GMT and last until 18:00 on Thursday. An amber warning, the second highest level of...
Two storms are set to batter the UK this week with winds of up to 90mph predicted, which could put lives in danger, forecasters have warned.Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.The Met Office has issued weather warnings for high winds, effective across the country. The storm may cause danger to life and “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs,” the forecaster warned.Paramedics in parts of England have warned people against going outdoors this afternoon as Storm Dudley sweeps in.Train services in Scotland...
As we have been reporting, the west coast of the UK has been taking the brunt of the battering from Storm Dudley. Seaside towns have seen huge waves crashing in - but inland towns and cities haven't escaped. Edinburgh Trams plan to keep running. Edinburgh Trams plan to run during...
Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
Mammatus clouds formed over parts of Scotland during Storm Dudley on Wednesday evening. According to the Met Office, the unusual clouds with their pouches and bulges form in association with huge and unstable cumulonimbus clouds, which often bring heavy rain.
A ferry crew successfully berthed a vessel while experiencing gusts of winds of 148 km/h (92mph) during Storm Eunice. The moment the Red Funnel ferry arrived in Southampton with no passengers on board and was caught in high winds was captured on video. Leanna Lakes, Operations Director at Red Funnel,...
Hold on to your hat – Storm Dudley is on the way. People are being told to brace themselves for blustery weather as the Met Office warned of gusts of up to 90mph in some parts of the country. The storm has been named by the Met Office as...
The Met Office has named two storms on the same day for the first time as Britain braces for 90mph winds. Storms Dudley and Eunice are both due to hit this week, with people warned to expect power cuts, flying debris and fallen trees from Wednesday evening onwards. Gusts of...
Truck driver Tomasz Gesek has been on Scotland's road network since before day break on Wednesday. The weather was fine in the morning but when he headed back to his Lesmahagow base from Arbroath the wind was "very bad". He told BBC Scotland that his cab was shaking during parts...
Strong winds from Storm Eunice have ripped off a church spire from a building that stood for 165 years. Footage captured by Matt Hodson, 17, shows the top of the steeple of St Thomas Church in Wells, Somerset swaying before it fell to the ground. He told ITV News: “I was in my back garden and noticed the wind becoming much more violent.“I was shocked - it was quite a surreal moment. I didn’t really expect it to actually fall - I was just filming just in case.”The Grade II listed church was built in 1857 and was extended in...
