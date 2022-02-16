ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

REFILE-TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens after Fed minutes; traders keep eye on Ukraine

By Rodrigo Campos
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Corrects headline to say yield curve steepened after Fed minutes)

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened after a rally in the 2-year note following a reassessment of the Federal Reserve’s path toward monetary policy normalization, while traders kept a look on developments in the Ukraine-Russia border.

Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that it was time to tighten monetary policy, but also that decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data, according to minutes of the most recent policy meeting.

“What we’re seeing is a knee jerk re-steepening of the curve, being led by a rally in the two year sector,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

“The market is pricing in a more pedestrian rate hike cycle, not a 50 basis point liftoff followed by a quick run up to a neutral rate. This is going to be a measured and predictable hiking cycle, which is in contrast to what some in the market had previously assumed.”

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.4 basis points at 1.535%. It earlier touched a low of 1.496%.

Outside the Fed, headlines about the building tension in the Ukraine-Russia border have kept investors caught between risk assets and safe havens of late, while oil this week touched its highest price since 2014.

The United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine despite Moscow’s insistence it was pulling back, questioning President Vladimir Putin’s stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis.

“It appears as though we are getting conflicting news from Ukraine, what NATO is telling us is counter to what we’ve heard from Russia. The situation is still front and center,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 0.2 basis points to 2.047%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 0.7 basis points to 2.368%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51.2 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.851%, after closing at 2.838% on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed’s quantitative easing, was last at 2.389%. The 20-year bond auction was strongly bid earlier on Wednesday at a 2.44 bid-to-cover ratio. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by David Holmes and Chizu Nomiyama)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as auctions, inflation data eyed

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower on Monday, pausing after a jump on Friday due to a stronger than expected payrolls report for January and ahead of data later in the week on inflation pressures. The yield on the 10-year closed at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on hopes of Russian de-escalation

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Russia said it was moving troops away from the Ukrainian border, boosting risk-taking in financial markets. Yields climbed across the U.S. curve but were slower on the front end, steepening the curve and underscoring the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield tops 2% for the first time since 2019 after hot inflation

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year rate breaching the 2% level, after key inflation data showed hotter-than-expected price pressures. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped 12 basis points to about 2.05%, the first time that the benchmark rate reached 2% since August 2019. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Ukraine#Quantitative Easing#Russia#Treasuries#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Bmo Capital Markets#Nato#Seaport Global Holdings
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

320K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy