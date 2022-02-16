Central Florida Gang Member Get 10 Years In Federal Prison For Possession Of Cocaine

ORLANDO, FL. – U.S. District Judge Anne C. Conway has sentenced Carlo Dorelli, 36, O’Brien, to 10 years in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute it.

Dorelli had pleaded guilty on August 16, 2021.

According to court documents, on January 16, 2021, deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) executed a search warrant at Dorelli’s residence and seized 990 grams of cocaine that was concealed by snake bedding inside of a glass tank in the living room.

The deputies also seized firearms and ammunition. At the time of his arrest, Dorelli, a felon on probationary status, admitted that he had purchased the “brick” of cocaine for $39,000, and intended to sell it for an $8,000 profit.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ilianys Rivera.

