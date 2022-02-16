Washburn University holds annual spring career fair in Lee Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held their annual spring career fair on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Lee Arena, Petro Allied Health Center. The objective of the fair is for local organizations to promote their business and recruit employees or potential graduate students.

“This is our annual Spring Career Fair. It’s a big one this year. We have over 120 organizations here today. Anytime we have over 100 employers, it’s a big one and today we have over 120. Employers are struggling to find workers. It’s a seller’s market. The employers are really in need of people.” Kent McAnally, Washburn University Director of Career Services.

Washburn's Spring Career Fair typically draws 350-400 attendees. In addition to the students, the fair draws several interested career seekers from the general public. In addition to career seekers, Washburn University encourages freshmen and sophomores to use career fairs as career research events to prepare them to understand what opportunities exist and what majors they may be interested in.



















































































