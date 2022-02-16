ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chet Hanks Says It Was 'a Double-Edged Sword' Growing Up as Tom Hanks' Son

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up with famous parents had its ups and downs for Chet Hanks. In a new YouTube video, the 31-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson gets really up about the good and bad parts of his childhood in the spotlight. "There are a lot of advantages, but...

US Magazine

Chet Hanks Reflects on ‘Toxic’ Experience Growing Up as Tom Hanks’ Son: ‘I Wouldn’t Change My Situation’

Gaining a new perspective. While reflecting on his childhood, Chet Hanks didn’t hold back about the ups and downs of growing up with famous parents. “There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool s–t that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” Chet, 31, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, explained in a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, February 15. “I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks’ Son Says He Didn’t Have a ‘Strong Male Role Model’ Growing Up

Acting is a dream job for many; however, the coveted career doesn’t come without sacrifice. This is especially true for those who reach the level of success that Tom Hanks has achieved. One of the biggest sacrifices movie stars make is in time with their families. Because they’re away from home so often for filming, media tours, and other commitments, it’s not uncommon for their spouses and children to report feeling the strain. Chet Hanks, son of Hollywood icon Tom Hanks, says he had this type of childhood.
Telegraph

I was fired by Tom Hanks – and it broke me

Twenty years ago, Connor Ratliff was at home in Toxteth, Liverpool, and feeling pretty good about himself. He’d ditched his studies at the University of Missouri and moved to Merseyside to train as an actor at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (Lipa), and he was right on the brink of his big break.
SFGate

How QAnon believers became obsessed with Tom Hanks

There are few celebrities as well liked as Tom Hanks. Between his charming social media musings and beloved movie roles, he’s become a staple of American popular culture. Unless, of course, you’re deep down the QAnon conspiracy rabbit hole. Despite the fact Hanks is a massively famous entertainer...
Radar Online.com

Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Demands Ex-Girlfriend Cough Up $4k In Assault Battle

Tom Hanks’ son Chet is demanding his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker be ordered to sit for a deposition as part of his lawsuit against her. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Chet is not only asking for Kiana to be forced to answer questions under oath but wants his ex-sanctioned to the tune of $4,5600.
Distractify

Chet Hanks Has a Lot to Say About His Famous Parents, but What's His Net Worth?

While most know him as the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, social media personality Chet Hanks (who also goes by Chet Hanx and was formerly known as Chet Haze) has been better known lately for his bizarre Instagram and YouTube videos. Although he has a career of his own as an actor and as a musician, Chet spends his days coining terms like "white boy summer" or talking about his upbringing.
CharlotteObserver.com

Chet Hanks’ Ups and Downs With Dad Tom Hanks and Their Famous Family

Sharing his truth. While Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have an enduring love story for the ages, their relationship with son Chet Hanks has been less rosy. “There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool s–t that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” Chet said in a February 2022 YouTube video. “I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”
US Magazine

Chet Hanks and Dad Tom Hanks’ Ups and Downs Through the Years: Inside Their Relationship Dynamic

Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Chet Hanks on ‘toxic’ experience growing up with rich parents

Mayor Eric Adams released his 'radically practical' budget today, adding a cool billion to the city's reserves. Shailene Woodley of “Divergent” fame and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers are no longer engaged, sources told People. The New York Times outlined Gov. Hochul’s evolution from “accidental governor to unquestioned front-runner”...
Vulture

Elvis Trailer: Tom Hanks Got COVID-19 for This?

The trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis kicks off with a voiceover by an old cartoon wizard. No, no, it’s the “Pepperidge Farm remembers” guy. “There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story,” he says, and we wonder if the people at the trailer factory didn’t accidentally use the wrong audio track. This is supposed to be an Elvis Presley biopic, but we’re pretty sure that’s Geppetto from the new Pinocchio teaser. Yet no, we’re somehow in the right place. At the one-minute mark of this very long trailer, we see the owner of that voice staring up at a stage where Austin Butler is thrusting his crotch at Baz Luhrmann’s camera. It’s Tom Hanks, wearing Jared Leto’s sweaty hand-me-down Gucci prosthetics. He plays Colonel Tom Parker, who was Elvis’s manager and a colonel in the way Colonel Sanders was a colonel. In an accent that is meant to be Dutch, he asks young Elvis if he can be his promoter, and Elvis says he’s “ready to fly.” On the voice-work front, Butler doesn’t lean too heavy into “Thank you very much” territory, only breaking out that Elvis impression at the least opportune moment: reacting to Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. This may be the most Luhrmann-y three minutes in existence. Elvis will enter the building (your local movie theater) on June 24, 2022.
