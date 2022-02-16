ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchins’ family sues Baldwin, new details about what happened come to light

By Nela Lass
 3 days ago
According to reports, Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor is accused of firing a single bullet that hit Hutchins’ – who passed away – exited her body, and then struck director Joel Souza, who survived. At the same time as Hutchins’...

Comments / 705

AZ middle of the road, slightly right
3d ago

Series of unfortunate events, but each person who touched that gun prior to the shooting has a percentage of fault. There was absolutely no reason for Baldwin to point the gun or to pull the trigger 4 feet away from anyone. They were not even filming. However, he says he “didn’t pull the trigger, the gun went off”

Reply(93)
152
only 1
3d ago

Always check the weapon. Alec Baldwin did not. Therefore, he is responsible. The last one to hold the gun is responsible.

Reply(20)
211
Julie Burdo
3d ago

He is guilty. We know that. I really think that he might actually go to jail. ⁉️⁉️Could not of happened to a more deserving guy. 👍👍🙏🙏rest in peace 🙏🙏💔💔 gone before her time.

Reply(7)
135
