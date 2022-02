Doncic logged 49 points (17-35 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 125-118 victory over New Orleans. Doncic continued on his merry way Thursday, torching the Pelicans to the tune of a game-high 49 points. He has now scored at least 45 points in three of his past four games and it's safe to say he has erased the memory of what was a somewhat slow start to the season. His lack of defensive upside, coupled with questionable free throw shooting does limit his overall appeal but given his production across basically every other category, managers need not concern themselves too much moving forward.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO