Fans felt sick seeing Odell Beckham Jr. go down with a non-contact knee injury in the first half of last Sunday’s Super Bowl. After a long and winding road, OBJ finally made it to the NFL’s grandest stage and put on a show; grabbing a pair of receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown, and helping the Rams jump out to an early lead.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO