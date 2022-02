There have been so many Hudson Valley festivals that have had to be put on hold for the past couple of years. The Town of Rosendale is Ulster County has some of the best festivals, including the annual Rosendale Street Festival, and I don’t know anybody who doesn’t love the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Sadly, it’s been quite a while since either one of those festivals have been held, but I just read something that might be promising. Hopefully, anyway.

ROSENDALE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO