Fulton Homes recognizes Mesa band director as 'School Salute' winner

Fulton Homes and 94.5 KOOL-FM continue to celebrate music education teachers across the Valley with the Fulton Homes School Salute program, recently honoring Chip Durham, Highland Junior High School director of bands, as the fifth winner for the 2021-22 school year.

“Through music education programs, music teachers are able to naturally encourage students to do and achieve more,” Fulton Homes CEO Doug Fulton said in a release. “These programs are a valuable learning tool that teach kids much more than music alone, and we are proud to show our appreciation and support for Mr. Durham and the program at Highland Junior High.”

The school, 6915 E. Guadalupe Road in Mesa, is in the Gilbert Public School district.

Durham is a third-generation band director with 34 years of experience, including his current role at Highland Junior High School since its opening in 1998. He has been known as “The Voice of the Highland High School Marching Band” since the school opened in 1993 and “The Voice of the Arizona State High School Marching Band Championships” since 2010, the release states.

“I continue to be inspired and humbled by the kids as I get older,” Durham said. “The kids are learning the classic lifelong skills of hard work, long range goal setting, passion towards a craft, working closely together with others toward a common goal — and they are completely enjoying it. Those characteristics will put them at the forefront of a constantly changing job market as they get older, and they will enter the workforce being much more committed, driven, and compassionate through their study of music.”

Anyone can nominate their favorite music teacher online through Friday, March 18. Each month a deserving music teacher and a performance from their band, choir or orchestra will be heard on 94.5 KOOL-FM. The winning teacher’s students will receive a pizza party and a check of $1,000 for the music program. To learn more about Mr. Durham and his class from Highland Junior High School, go toaudacy.com/kool/latest/fulton-home-winner-mr-durham.