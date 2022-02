Marvels fans can now get their best look yet at Jane Foster's version of Thor, who will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, played by Natalie Portman. Jane Foster's Thor has been revealed as the subject of a new Bandai S.H. Figuarts line based on Thor: Love and Thunder – and it certainly is a captivating figurine, indeed! The Figuarts version of Jane Foster's is posed looking just as majestic and powerful as Chris Hemsworth's MCU Thor, with the intricate details of her armored costume and hammer, Mjolnir (which looks like it has seen some better days).

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO