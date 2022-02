With Toledo High School’s trophy case still under construction, athletic director Grady Fallon’s classroom has become a temporary museum of the school’s history. Dozens of trophies, with dates going back to the 1940s, are stacked on every available surface on the edges of the classroom. Photos signed by students and coaches of years past are piled on a table beside the shelves of yearbooks. Next to the whiteboard at the front of the room sits a dusty wooden shelving unit containing history Fallon is nervous to even touch: burial flags for four deceased veterans.

TOLEDO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO