Public Safety

Ex-police officer, 38, who quit after being accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on dating app while he was off-duty denies charge in court

By Lauren Lewis, James Robinson for MailOnline
 2 days ago

A former police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman who he is said to have met on a dating app.

Benjamin Mace, previously of Cambridgeshire Police, wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault.

Mace, who has since resigned from the force, is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.

The alleged incident is said to have happened while PC Benjamin Mace, of Cambridgeshire Police (pictured: Library image), was off-duty

The body began an investigation into the incident in May 2020 following a referral from Cambridgeshire Police.

It concluded the investigation in January 2021 and submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges.

The CPS decided to charge Mace in January 2022, the IOPC said.

He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16.

Mace was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court  (pictured) for a plea hearing on March 16 

