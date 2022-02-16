President's Day Weekend Sales at Tanger Outlets

While this coming Monday might just be a regular schmegular day off for many of us; among the shopping cognoscenti, President's Day is a sale holiday for the books. In our collective humble opinions, it might as well be renamed Mattress Day, so plentiful are the deep discounts on sleepable surfaces — but that’s not all that February 21st has to offer. Whether you’re in the market for some marked-down denim or reader-favorite sunscreen; the wait is over, because President's Day has you covered. From the aforementioned up-$700-off discounts on top-rated mattresses and bedding to up to 60% off sales on big-time fashion and beauty retailers like Nordstrom, this is your one-and-only place to get all the must-shop sales. Now, have your Paypal log-in and credit card info at hand, because sometimes the best way to spend a holiday is engaging in some retail therapy.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO