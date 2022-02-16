ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal planning multi-million pound refurbishment of the Emirates despite being set to reveal huge financial losses

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
ARSENAL’S Emirates Stadium is reportedly set to undergo a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The Gunners moved to their 60,000-seater home from Highbury back in 2006 but it is now in need of a touch up due to general wear and tear.

The Emirates Stadium is set to undergo a multi-million pound refurb Credit: EPA

The Telegraph states talks are continuing for the renovation of the big screen system inside the ground, with repairs to the roof and upgrading turnstile readers also on the agenda.

Arsenal’s chief executive Vinai Venkatesham also revealed to supporter groups last night that they are looking at replacing the crests and banners.

The investment at the Emirates Stadium comes despite the Gunners’ ongoing financial struggles as they prepare to reveal more heavy losses.

Arsenal are due to publish their latest financial accounts for last season and are expected to reveal a large loss following fans being unable to attend due to coronavirus regulations.

Boss Mikel Arteta has been allowed to fork out over £140million on new players over the past year.

However, Joe Willock’s £25m transfer to Newcastle was their only major sale as they also terminated two big contracts.

Both Mesut Ozil, in January 2021, and then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s deals have been ripped up with both allowed to leave for nothing.

They also missed out on the financial windfall of European football after their eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

However, the financial impact of the stadium renovation is not expected to stop Arteta from being able to strengthen his squad further ahead of next season.

Speaking last week, Arteta said: “The financial position is going to be determined by how good we are, with the team performances, where we finish.

“Obviously that will help our sponsorship, our marketing, our ticketing sales. It’s just a ball that rolls constantly.”

