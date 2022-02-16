ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC estimates over 1 million excess deaths linked to COVID-19

By Cassidy Morrison
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

T he United States has recorded over 1 million excess deaths since February 2020 linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted more than 1,045,000 excess deaths, a metric used in epidemiology that takes the number of people who die from any cause in any given region and period and then compares it with a historical baseline from recent years. It estimates the number of deaths from all causes during a crisis that goes beyond what would be expected under normal conditions.


BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO EASE MASK GUIDANCE

The vast majority of the excess deaths were due to COVID-19, but the CDC pointed to several other health conditions that contributed to the high mortality, such as hypertension, ischemic heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes.

For instance, CDC data show that an extra 63,000 people have died since February 2020 of hypertensive diseases and that more than 67,000 people have died due to Alzheimer's or dementia-related illnesses.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Robert Anderson, chief of the CDC’s mortality statistics branch, told the Washington Post .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Measuring excess deaths provides a better perspective of the widespread damage caused by the pandemic. It is able to compensate for gaps in the data caused by underreporting. For instance, many death certificates that would in normal circumstances say a person died of COVID-19 do not simply because the person was not confirmed coronavirus-positive when they were alive. A wide gap in test availability in the first years of the pandemic made reliable case reporting difficult.

The CDC's separate count of COVID-19 deaths stands at 920,000.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Death Certificates#United States#Biden Administration#The Washington Post
Fox News

Kansas woman's allergic reaction to Moderna coronavirus vaccine killed her, autopsy says

A Kansas woman's death last March has been attributed to an allergic reaction to the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, an autopsy has confirmed, according to reports. Jeanie Evans, 68, struggled to breathe and speak after receiving the shot in Ozawkie, Kansas, even after she was given an EpiPen, a device meant to treat allergic reactions, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. She later died at a hospital.
KANSAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week

(NBC News) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to loosen its indoor masking guidelines to states soon, according to several people familiar with the matter. The agency’s update could come as early as next week. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Valley News

COVID-19 deaths, or Remdesivir deaths?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration Vaccine Adverse Events Reaction System (VAERS) database has about 800,000 adverse events (injuries) reported from the COVID-19 vaccines, including thousands of deaths. A whistleblower, who is a 25-year mathematician and health data statistician, is suing the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) because she says the number is underreported by a magnitude of 5. Those deaths are being reported post-vaccine. Those deaths were the basis to rush in a vaccine under emergency use authorization, to save people from hospitalization and death. But initially, were people dying from COVID-19? Or were they dying from lack of early treatment, as has been the testimony of hundreds of doctors like Dr. Pierr.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bay News 9

CDC hints new mask guidance will be tied to hospitalizations

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested Wednesday that new masking guidance could be issued soon that would be tied to COVID-19 hospitalization rates in a given community. What You Need To Know. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky suggested Wednesday that new masking guidance could be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

That Study of Face Masks Does Not Show What the CDC Claims

A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supposedly shows that wearing a face mask in public places dramatically reduces your risk of catching COVID-19. The CDC summed up the results in a widely shared graphic that says wearing a cloth mask "lowered the odds of testing positive" by 56 percent, while the risk reduction was 66 percent for surgical masks and 83 percent for N95 or KN95 respirators.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

CDC Guidance Shortens Time Between 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose, Booster for Immunocompromised Patients

According to revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recommended wait time between booster shot does for “moderately-to-severely” immunocompromised patients has been shortened from five months to three months. The new recommendation, released during a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
60K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy