Conservatives celebrate reinstatement of 'Defiant L's' Twitter account

By Christopher Hutton
 3 days ago

Twitter h as reinstated a popular account focused on highlighting the hypocrisy of some prominent liberals after a brief and sudden suspension.

The account , Defiant L's, which specializes in posting screenshots featuring the changing stances of liberal Twitter accounts, was reinstated on Wednesday after a sudden suspension of the account over allegations of "ban evasion."

"IM. BACK," the account tweeted Wednesday afternoon after its sudden suspension caught the eye of several news outlets.


BILL TARGETING APPLE AND GOOGLE APP STORES MOVES OUT OF SENATE COMMITTEE

The owner of Defiant L's told the Washington Examiner that the account had been previously suspended for violating the Twitter terms of service. When the account attempted to appeal the ban, Twitter said it had been suspended in an email. Twitter confirmed "ban evasion" as the reason for the ban.

The ban caught the attention of several Republicans in Congress, including Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Darrell Issa, calling it the "most Defiant L of all."

While several fake accounts attempted to pretend to be the Defiant L's account, the recently reinstated account appears to be the same, with the same username. Suspended usernames typically remain unusable if they are suspended and cannot be acquired by third parties. The owner did not respond to requests for confirmation from the Washington Examiner .

Twitter announced on Feb. 4 that it would begin more comprehensive tests of a "downvote" feature across its platform in an attempt to allow users to influence what is viewed or promoted.

