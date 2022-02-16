ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Fire out at DTE natural gas plant in East China Twp.

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
Several fire departments responded to a fire at DTE's Blue Water Energy Center in East China Township Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRvkH_0eGT60xi00

Ira, Clay, Algonac, St. Clair, Marine City, Marysville and the city of Port Huron fire departments, as well as the St. Clair County Sheriff and Tri-Hospital EMS, responded to a report of a fire at the natural gas plant at 4400 River Road Wednesday afternoon, said St. Clair County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Justin Westmiller said.

A fire broke out in the boiler building, which is associated with the combustion turbine generator, at about 2 p.m. Area fire departments put out the fire in about an hour, said DTE spokesperson Renee McClelland.

There were no injuries reported and all employees are accounted for, she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the damage to the plant is unknown, St. Clair Fire Chief Dave Westrick said Thursday.

While the plant is not yet producing power, McClelland said she is unsure how the fire has impacted operations.

Further information was not immediately available.

Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: UPDATE: Fire out at DTE natural gas plant in East China Twp.

