Union City, CA

Cops Finally Crack Murder of Woman Found Naked and Dead on Side of the Road in 1996

By Dia Gill
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DNA analysis has finally solved the 25-year-old cold case murder of 32-year-old Michelle Marie Veal from Union City, California. Veal was found dead on the side of the road during...

www.thedailybeast.com

Union City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

