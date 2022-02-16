MIAA Basketball Committee grudgingly accepts decision to not stage playoff games at Garden

When it came to TD Garden and high school basketball, the MIAA had a choice. It could schedule some -- but not all -- state semifinals there next month. Or it could bypass the building entirely, opting not to make the tough decisions on who would and would not get to hit the parquet floor.

On Tuesday, the MIAA chose the latter option, announcing that college and high school sites would be used for the 20 state semifinals -- 10 games for the boys' five divisions, 10 games for the girls' five divisions -- in the new statewide playoff format. All state finals will be played at Tsongas Center in Lowell, March 18-20.

Among the college sites potentially lined up for state semifinals on March 14-16 -- American International College in Springfield, Worcester State, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Four local high schools -- Bridgewater-Raynham, Marshfield, Quincy and Weymouth -- are in the mix as well.

Predictably, the move to take the Garden out of the equation didn't go over too well at Wednesday's virtual meeting of the MIAA Basketball Committee.

Members expressed frustration with the decision, especially since the Garden, as usual, will host the full slate of hockey state finals.

"Hockey's getting to play there," Tewksbury athletic director Ron Drouin said. "Us not getting any bites of the apple in the Garden is a bad look for us."

In the end, the committee acknowledged that they had no power to change the MIAA's decision, although Whitman-Hanson AD Bob Rodgers didn't give up the fight easily. He brought to the floor a motion that urged the MIAA to reconsider its plan; Rodgers also suggested a lottery system to decide which state semifinal games would be played at the Garden. The motion was voted down, 13-5, although Rodgers did get yes votes from three other local committee members -- Norwell assistant principal Matt Marani (the school's girls basketball coach); Silver Lake AD Martha Jamieson; and Randolph AD Tony Price.

In past years, under the old sectional-based playoff system, the Garden had hosted boys and girls state semifinals pitting North and South sectional champs against each other. The West and Central state semifinals were played at high school and college venues. State finals were usually played at arenas in the central part of the state.

In Tuesday's email announcing the decision to bypass the Garden for basketball, MIAA liaison Peter Smith wrote that using the Garden only for certain games under the old playoff system "created an uneven experience for athletes and teams competing at the same level from different parts of the state."

Obviously, the MIAA felt that playing some, but not all, state semis at the Garden under the new system also would be inequitable.

Hingham AD Jim Quatromoni, the state tournament director for basketball, last month explained that the Garden only had time slots available for eight games spread over two days -- March 14-15. That meant only eight of the 20 state semifinals could fit.

Rodgers didn't see the problem with that, saying, "Eight is better than zero."

The committee had voted 17-0 last month to recommend using the Garden in some capacity -- a fact that Rodgers brought up.

"I think it's short-sighted," he said of the MIAA's plan. "I'll be very honest, I'm disappointed with the governance of this. I guess our committee doesn't mean that much if the MIAA (hierarchy), just makes that decision without having this group be able to have a say in that. It's really disappointing for the student-athletes to not have that chance. I know that next year we can do better. I'm sure that next year that we'll do better."

Smith, whose name was attached to the email announcing the Garden bypass, called the decision a "collective" one among MIAA leadership.

"I know it's disappointing news," he said. "The Boston Garden is a great venue. But within the tournament structure we have now, it just doesn't fit with how the tournament works and with what the philosophy and goals of the statewide tournament are. I think that's important to keep in mind. The committee gave a recommendation last time (to keep the Garden in the picture) but committees can't decide the actual sites that are used; they don't have that authority."

"I do understand why people would be upset," said chair Jeff Newhall, the AD at St. Mary's (Lynn), "but I don't know how much time we can talk about this ... (since) the decision's already been made. This is the first year of the state tournament (format). There's going to be a lot of review (after the fact). Venue review will be at the top of the list. All that stuff will be up for review."

In other basketball news, the committee confirmed the dates for the playoffs. The regular-season cutoff is Feb. 24. The brackets will be announced on Feb. 26 with preliminary round games set for Feb. 28-March 2. That will be followed by the Round of 32 (March 3-5), Round of 16 (March 7-9), Round of 8 (March 10-12), state semis (March 14-16) and state finals (March 18-20).

As tournament director, Quatromoni will be assisted by four regional directors, including Ron Ford (Cohasset) for the South.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: MIAA Basketball Committee grudgingly accepts decision to not stage playoff games at Garden