STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center is offering a series of inclusive health and wellness fairs. Each fair aims to increase access to health services for three vulnerable subgroups of the LGBTQ community. At each fair, participants can get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19, and there will also be health screenings, immunizations and consultations. Each fair will run from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the 5th floor of 13 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA.

SHENANDOAH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO