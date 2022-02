When it comes to the best season of footwear, fall wins every time. The temperate weather means you can risk sandals without frostbite, then when the mercury drops, you can switch to shearling boots. So it's no wonder that the FW22 runways are a spectrum of options that we can't wait to step out in. If you're partial to stilettos, look to Carolina Herrera and Kim Shui. On the opposite end, Coach calls to the creatures of comforts with footwear reminiscent of cozy Uggs. And for those in the middle, try the return of chunky platforms at Altuzarra. Ahead, see more of our favorite shoes of the year so far.

