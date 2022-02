WASHINGTON — For all the lunar enthusiasts, don't forget to look up Wednesday evening, as you may see the second full moon of the year, otherwise known as the "Snow Moon." The snow moon was actually its brightest at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, but the best time to view it is after sunset. For D.C., that will be at 5:47 p.m.

