ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

195 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 400 regional hospitalizations

By Julia Popowych, Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCTkF_0eGT4LLI00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 195 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials say there were 125 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 70 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,753 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the county is now averaging 213 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 400 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 59 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 526,475 county residents have received a completed vaccine series — 70.9% of the county’s population — 279,400 people have received a booster dose.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Oneida County COVID-19 update, February 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its first weekly COVID-19 update since the end of daily briefings occurred last week. The numbers shown below are from February 11th through February 17th. 572 new positive cases, 56,283 total. 2/11: 109 2/12: 46 2/13: 50 2/14: 72 2/15: 133 2/16: 89 2/17:  73 952 […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Coronavirus
Rochester, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Health
Rochester, NY
Health
Monroe County, NY
Sports
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Finger Lakes#Icu#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 8 WROC

Canadian police resume pushing back COVID protesters

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (AP) — Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. Police in tactical gear quickly gained ground Saturday […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News 8 WROC

Foster homes needed for cats across CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Cat overpopulation is an ongoing issue in the United States, including right here in Central New York, and it’s only getting worse. The CNY Cat Coalition is hoping to change that, but they need the public’s help. Whether stray or feral, outdoor cats are usually roaming around in most neighborhoods […]
ANIMALS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy