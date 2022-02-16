ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

Deputies look for car in connection to attempted catalytic converter theft in Jackson, Ohio

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444XdK_0eGT4JZq00

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Jackson County deputies are looking for information regarding what appears to be an attempted catalytic converter theft in Jackson, Ohio.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb. 8 on the 1000 block of Limerick Road where a resident saw a man “messing around” a Dodge Durango that was parked next to their garage.

The witness told deputies that they saw a man run down the road and get into an orange two-door car and drive quickly toward Beaver Pike.

Deputies say the Durango’s gas cap door was opened and that the vehicle’s catalytic converter had been partially cut. The vehicle’s transmission lines were also cut and leaking fluid.

Deputies are looking for help locating the vehicle pictured above. It is described as a 1999 to 2005 orange Pontiac Grand Am.

Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 740-286-6464.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Police search for suspect who crashed into Ironton business

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – Police in Ironton are looking for a man who crashed into a building, ditched his car and took off running. The incident happened Thursday night just before 8:30 p.m. at the Ironton Hills Shopping Plaza. Ironton Police Detective Captain Brian Pauley tells 13 News that the driver lost control of his […]
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes couple arrested for child neglect

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A couple in Cross Lanes has been arrested for child neglect after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they saw Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, in a loud verbal argument while holding their 18-month-old child. Deputies say they noticed a bruise […]
CROSS LANES, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Jackson, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jackson County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police search for woman missing from Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Ironton Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing for about two months. The IPD says the family of Carrie Anne Neal, 34, filed a missing persons report stating they last had contact with her around two months ago in Ironton. Neal is described as a white […]
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after bank robbery in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — An Ironton man who robbed a bank and called in a bomb threat to divert police’s attention on Feb. 18 has been arrested. According to the Ironton Police Department, on Feb. 18 at around 2:45 p.m., they say Emory Scott Burke, 41 of Ironton, entered a Desco Credit Union on South […]
IRONTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Theft#News Daily Newsletter#Dodge#Durango#Orange Pontiac Grand Am#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Single-vehicle crash on I-64W near Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — There has been a single-vehicle rollover crash near Milton on I-64 westbound near mile-marker 26. Cabell County dispatchers say that the call came in around 12:54 p.m. on Feb. 19. One lane of traffic on I-64W is closed. Dispatchers say at least three people were in the vehicle at the time […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck, killed by car in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mingo County. West Virginia State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 7: 24 p.m. Troopers responded to US 119 in the Delbarton area of Mingo County. Police say they found 70-year-old Sharon Isaacs, of Chapmanville, deceased when they arrived on […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Oak Hill police ask for help identifying subject

OAK HILL, OH (WOWK)—The Oak Hill Police Department says they need help identifying a subject in the photos below. The photos were taken on Feb. 2 at around 11:34 a.m. from the CVS in Oak Hill. Anyone with information about the subject should contact the Oak Hill Police Department at 740-682-6301.
OAK HILL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Felon sentenced to 7 years for West Side drive-by involvement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to seven years in prison today on a federal gun charge related to a West Side shooting in 2020. Ronald Edward Tinsley, 49, of Charleston, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm. Court documents state the Charleston Police Department found a stolen firearm in Tinsley’s […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: All lanes on I-64E near Dunbar open

UPDATE(10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022): In an email from Metro 911, they say all lanes on I-64 eastbound near Dunbar are back open. DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a crash on I-64E around the 53 mile-marker. Metro 911 officials say they got the call around 5 a.m. on Feb. […]
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire, downed power lines in Dry Branch overnight

UPDATE(7:50 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022): Metro 911 officials say that the fire has started again. The East Bank Fire Department is on the scene. DRY BRANCH, WV (WOWK) — A house fire, downed power lines and a road closure happened near Cabin Creek Road around 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022. Metro 911 officials […]
DRY BRANCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Mingo Co. girl found safe

UPDATE: (2:19 P.M. Friday, Feb. 18): The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe. MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. 12-year-old Alexis Page Ooten was last seen on Daystar Road in Delbarton. She is 5’5″ […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bridge could be renamed for fallen officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bridge in Charleston could soon be renamed to honor fallen officer Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson. The US 60 Washington Street Bridge over the Elk River could soon be called the “Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson – Fallen Heroes Memorial Bridge.” The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a resolution […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy