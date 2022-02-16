Deputies look for car in connection to attempted catalytic converter theft in Jackson, Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Jackson County deputies are looking for information regarding what appears to be an attempted catalytic converter theft in Jackson, Ohio.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb. 8 on the 1000 block of Limerick Road where a resident saw a man “messing around” a Dodge Durango that was parked next to their garage.

The witness told deputies that they saw a man run down the road and get into an orange two-door car and drive quickly toward Beaver Pike.

Deputies say the Durango’s gas cap door was opened and that the vehicle’s catalytic converter had been partially cut. The vehicle’s transmission lines were also cut and leaking fluid.

Deputies are looking for help locating the vehicle pictured above. It is described as a 1999 to 2005 orange Pontiac Grand Am.

Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 740-286-6464.

