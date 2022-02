Sometimes it feels like there's a new diet or extreme weight loss strategy bouncing around the internet every week. While some of them, like the all celery diet, are comical, some others like diet teas that more or less act like laxatives can be dangerous, as Blogilates points out. This is especially true when social media seems to be flooded with so-called "success stories." Because of this, it's hard to know what is safe and what is harmful. Diet culture and the multibillion-dollar diet industry profit off this misinformation in the hopes that consumers will continue to buy weight-loss products without regard for overall health. According to Market Research, the diet industry grew about 4% to 72.7 billion dollars in 2018, and experts believe it will climb another 2.6% every year through 2023. There's clearly lots of money to be made selling people items and services that set them up to fail and thus, continue to buy into the industry. Much of the weight-loss culture focuses on physical appearance and beauty standards but being anti-diet industry isn't the same as being anti-health (via Good Housekeeping). There are many ways to safely prioritize overall health with a diet to help address health concerns like high blood pressure or gastrointestinal issues while also losing weight without being forced to buy into the weight-loss industry through primarily ineffective and sometimes dangerous diet plans.

