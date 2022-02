The aroma of a favorite dessert can tempt almost anyone to follow the scent. By moving in the direction of increasing smell, one can often locate the desired confection. It turns out that even simple organisms, like the single-celled E. coli bacterium, can use a similar method to detect and move toward food. Now, researchers have developed a theoretical model for the best possible search strategy when searching for source of the scent, which may help in the design of new drones or nanobots that can find their own way to a chemical target.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO