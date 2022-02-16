ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Judge blocks release of Bob Saget's autopsy records for now

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqgNA_0eGT1fuL00

A judge in Florida on Wednesday agreed with a request from the family of comedian Bob Saget and temporarily prohibited the release of any photos, video or other records related to the investigation into his death, saying that doing so would cause them irreparable harm.

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters filed a lawsuit the previous day in Orlando, Florida, asking the state judge for a ruling that would prohibit the release of any records from the local medical examiner's office and the Orange County Sheriff's Office involving the probe into Saget's death.

Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu issued the temporary injunction, saying that Saget's family would suffer "severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if the request wasn't granted. He said the injunction was in the public's interest as he decides whether the family's privacy concerns outweigh any claims for the records to be released.

Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. He had performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

The medical examiner said last week that Saget had died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backwards fall. An autopsy report showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain as well as bruises to the brain. A toxicology analysis didn't show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget's body.

During the course of the autopsy and death investigation, the medical examiner's office and sheriff's office created graphic videos and photos of Saget's body, as well as audio recordings. Such records are prohibited by state law from being released publicly, but some media outlets have already filed requests for them, according to the family's lawsuit.

"Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the records for any other reason or purpose," their complaint said.

Under a Florida law passed following the death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt two decades ago, records related to autopsies are required to be kept confidential, with only surviving family members or a government agency as part of its official duties allowed to view them.

However, "upon a showing of good cause," a court can allow the records to be viewed or copied under the supervision of the records' custodian. In allowing the records to be viewed, a judge must consider whether it's necessary to evaluate governmental performance and the seriousness of the intrusion into the family's privacy, among other criteria, according to the law.

"No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public," said the lawsuit by Saget's family.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." He was buried in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Family of Black teen involved in mall fight hires renowned attorney Benjamin Crump

The family of a Black teen involved in a fight at the Bridgewater Commons Mall has hired a nationally-known civil rights attorney. Kye Husain was involved in a fight with a lighter skinned Hispanic teen at the mall last weekend. When police arrived, they grabbed the Hispanic teen and sat him down on a couch, all while throwing Husain to the ground and putting handcuffs on him. Both officers are also seen using their knees to hold the eighth grader down.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News 12

Power & Politics – Full show for Feb. 19, 2022

News 12’s Alex Zdan discusses Gov. Phil Murphy’s nomination of Matt Platkin for state attorney general, a viral video of a police response to a fight at the Bridgewater Commons mall that is sparking outrage, the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and much more.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News 12

Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation

The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight U.S. military installations departed Saturday from a base in New Jersey, completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August. With assistance from refugee resettlement organizations, Afghans evacuated after their country fell to the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Dale Earnhardt
News 12

Exclusive: Music therapy returns to Rikers Island

The music is returning to Rikers Island as part of a program to provide a respite for inmates through song writing, singing and strumming new instruments. Karen, an inmate, says the music is a blessing. She sang and played instruments Friday. She says it makes the inmates feel free and normal.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Autopsies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
News 12

Vandalized BLM sign in Greenburgh is replaced with 2 new ones

Two new Black Lives Matter signs installed at Mayfair Way and Knollwood Road are being described as a celebration for Greenburgh and its ongoing fight against racial bias. Councilman Ken Jones says, "The purpose of all of this is to discuss racism in the U.S. and in our communities. Unless we discuss [it], we're never going to get beyond it."
GREENBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy